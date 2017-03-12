Watch Robyn perform ‘With Every Heartbeat’ with The xx

The Swedish singer had supported the band the night before

The xx were joined by Swedish singer Robyn at their latest O2 Academy Brixton show last night (March 11).

The band, who released their third album ‘I See You‘ in January, are midway through a residency at the south London venue. They will play their again tomorrow (March 13) before wrapping things up with a further two shows this week.

Robyn had provided support for the trio the night before, but came out again last night to perform one of her biggest hits, ‘With Every Heartbeat’, with them. Watch fan-shot footage of the surprise performance below, via DIY.

The residency is part of their latest ‘Night + Day’ series, which the trio started back in 2013 with a run of specially curated gigs in Lisbon, Berlin and London. Sampha, Kelela, Floating Points, Cat Power and Savages’ singer Jehnny Beth all signed up to support them at the latest run of dates.

Today, meanwhile, Jamie xx will headline and host an all day party (2pm-8pm) at the O2 Academy Brixton.

Singer Romy Madley Croft recently announced her engagement to girlfriend, designer and artist Hannah Marshall. “Last night, a very special person asked me a very beautiful question,” Croft wrote on Instagram in the caption of a photo of her and Marshall kissing. “I said yes!”

This comes after fellow xx member Oli Sim recently spoke out about his battle with alcoholism – when he found himself “reaching an age where being the drunkest person in the room isn’t charming anymore”.

He continued: “I was going out a lot with the excuse that I was celebrating—‘celebrating’—the past few years. Just fighting the idea of becoming an adult. Some friends had started to mellow a bit, and I didn’t want to. And with alcohol, like a lot of things, it’s all or nothing for me, so right now it’s just nothing.”

Sim added: “I was the last person to think that I wasn’t drinking… successfully. Everyone had voiced their opinions. But the problem was that I was, I suppose, distancing myself, so I thought, ‘How would they know?’ That’s real telltale. Romy and Jamie confronting me independently was… the last straw. The fact that I wasn’t being creative hit harder—and kidding myself that I felt more creative with a drink in me.”