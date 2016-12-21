Watch Royal Blood share new album trailer

Pair previously posted a picture from the studio

Royal Blood have posted a teaser trailer for their forthcoming second album.

The short clip, which you can watch below, sees frontman Mike Kerr scribing a tattoo with a diamond and the year 2017.

No official title has been revealed but the release date will undoubtedly be next year at some point.

The Brighton duo released their self-titled debut in August 2014 and last issued an update on their latest record earlier this year.

In May they tweeted a photo of themselves recording in a studio. The duo said that recording was “hard” and that they “can’t wait” to get new music “out into the world”.

Before that they shared new song ‘Where Are You Now?’ which appeared on the soundtrack for HBO’s Vinyl.

HBO’s music industry drama was executive produced by Mick Jagger and Martin Scorsese.

“Hearing [Vinyl character] Richie Finestra talk about the first time you heard a song that made your hairs on the back of your neck stand up or made you wanna dance or kick someone’s arse,” Kerr said at the time. “I just wanted to write a song that gave me that sort of buzz.”

Last year they also performed another new track ‘Hook, Line And Sinker’ at Reading Festival. Built on a sludgy bass riff and a pounding rhythm from drummer Ben Thatcher, the track featured a falsetto chorus in which Kerr sang “Say my name again/ You’re caught in the middle”.

“I think that song came about a few months before Reading. We were so desperate to play it, so we did. The writing process really has just begun. Maybe that’s like, the weirdest song on the record, I don’t know yet – it’s hard to say,” he said at the time.

“We did a lot of touring and now we’re done,” he added and said that they would enjoy a brief period of “hibernation” before heading back to the studio.

When asked what ambitions the band had for their next LP, Kerr said that the ideas were currently “all in my brain”.