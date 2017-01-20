Watch Run the Jewels and Zack de la Rocha join forces at Washington DC show

Politically-charged show took place on the eve of Donald Trump’s inauguration

Run the Jewels were joined by go-to collaborator Zack de la Rocha last night (January 19), during a politicised show at the Echostage in Washington DC.

Both acts joined forces for performances of ‘Kill Your Masters’ and ‘Close Your Eyes (And Count to Fuck)’. Watch footage below.

Read more: Run the Jewels – The heroes we need in Trump’s America.

In timely fashion, the show took place a day before Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration. It was initially set to happen on January 12, but a water mains break forced it to be rescheduled.

As Pitchfork reports, Killer Mike also played the group’s ‘Reagan’ track by starting a chant of: “Fuck Ronald Reagan/Donald Trump.” Midway through songs, he told the audience: “No matter who won, the day after tomorrow, this is our mother-fucking country. I don’t give a fuck who is president. This is our country. And what we will keep this republic going on is truth, honesty, integrity, love, and democracy.”

The hip-hop duo recently released their brilliant new album ‘RTJ3’ three weeks early on Christmas Day. In our 5/5 review of the record, we wrote: “Amidst all the braggadocio and rapper-wounding one-liners, ‘RTJ1’ and ‘RTJ2’ always maintained a rage against machine, but the slow-motion horror-show of the last 12 months has focused Mike and El-P’s political ire like never before. Trump, police brutality, viral poverty and America’s accelerating descent into darkness are all grist for the mill – hip-hop has seldom sounded this righteous since Public Enemy.

The band will be hitting Europe for a tour in March – calling at Belfast, Dublin, Manchester and London. Full dates are below. Tickets are on sale now.

Wed March 29 2017 – BELFAST Limelight

Thu March 30 2017 – DUBLIN Olympia Theatre

Fri March 31 2017 – MANCHESTER Albert Hall

Sat April 01 2017 – LONDON Roundhouse