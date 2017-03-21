Watch Rupert Grint’s dramatic reading of Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’ lyrics

'Harry Potter' star takes on the Sheeran hit

Former Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint has recited the lyrics to Ed Sheeran‘s ‘Shape Of You’ in a new video.

Sheeran’s chart-topping hit, which features on his new album ‘÷’, was originally written for Rihanna.

Grint previously appeared in Sheeran’s video for ‘Lego House’ and has discussed how people think they look alike.

In a video for Yahoo!, Grint recites the lines “Last night you were in my room, and now my bed sheets smell of you”, plus “Oh, I. Oh, I” over and over again before bursting into laughter.

He also says of the supposed visual similarity between the pair: “I can’t see the resemblance at all really… It’s just the hair colour.”

Grint recently revealed that he considered quitting acting after Harry Potter. He explained that acting had never been something he “actively dreamed of”.

“We had such an intimate and intense few years in this bubble,” he said. “When I started, [acting] was never something that I aspired to do. I did acting with school plays and stuff like that. But it was never something that I actively dreamed of. I mean, I fell in love with it while I was doing it.”

“But I definitely did think, ‘Is this really what I want to do?’ I wanted to live a little bit. I felt like I’d missed out on a lot. Being in that adult environment from such an early age, it was nice to just be away from it and not have any kind of commitments at all, and just be a bit free.”