Watch Ryan Adams pay tribute to Chris Cornell with ‘Black Hole Sun’ cover
Soundgarden frontman Cornell died last week (May 17)
Ryan Adams paid tribute to late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell at the weekend, covering the grunge band’s classic hit ‘Black Hole Sun’ live.
Audioslave singer Cornell was found dead in his hotel room last week (May 17). He was 52.
During a gig in Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday night (May 20), Adams delivered a rendition of Soundgarden’s 1994 single. Watch fan-shot footage below.
Watch Soundgarden’s video for ‘Black Hole Sun’ beneath:
While Cornell’s death is being treated as a suicide, his family have claimed that prescription drugs may have contributed towards him taking his own life. Details of Cornell’s funeral plans were recently revealed.
Russell Brand recently discussed Cornell’s death while talking about the male suicide “epidemic”.
MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)
“You’re a prince, you’re a snare, you’re a shadow
You’re twilight and star burn and shade
You’re a sage, you’re a wound shared, you’re masked
You’re a pillar of smoke, you’re a platinum heart
You’re a brush fire, you’re caged, you’re free
Your vision pierces, you do not see
You are pieces strewn on the hillside
You’re open armed, you’re armed, you’re true
You’re a revealer of visions, you’re the passenger, you’re a never fading scar
You’re twilight and star burn and shade
You’re the secret veiled, you’re the secret revealed, you’re surrounded no more
You’re not there, now you’re always here
You’re a handsome groom, a loving father, a haunted stairwell
You’re the clear bell ringing, the mountains echo your song
Maybe no one has ever known you
You are twilight and star burn and shade