Watch a second video for Calvin Harris’ ‘Feels’, featuring Katy Perry, Pharrell and Big Sean

The new clip follows the previously-released original, tropical island video

Calvin Harris has shared a second video for his recent single, ‘Feels’.

Back in June, the DJ and producer released an island-themed clip directed by Emil Nava.

Now, Harris has released a second clip, which features all three of the song’s guests – Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams and Big Sean.

In the video, the four perform together on a ’70s-inspired stage, as Stereogum reports. Watch the video below.

Perry recently discussed ending her feud with Harris to appear on ‘Feels’. The pair had fallen out after the Scottish DJ had pulled out of a tour with the ‘Witness‘ singer.

Speaking to On Air With Ryan Seacrest, Perry said: “We’d had little falling outs here and there. We’d had some public Twitter spats… Time to put all that behind us.

“We just bumped into each other and he said, ‘I think I have a song that you should come check out’. I was like ‘cool’ because we had always meant to work together for years and years and years. I came to the studio and he played me a bunch of unfinished but really solid moments for his new record.”

She continued: “Then he played me this one part for this new song called ‘Feels’ and I was like, ‘Oh yeah’. This is like my favourite song off the record. I was just down to do it. I’ve always wanted to collaborate with him for years and years and years.”