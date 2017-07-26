Watch Selena Gomez eat soap and glass in the video for ‘Fetish’

The follow-up to 'Bad Liar' and 'It Ain't Me' features Gucci Mane

Selena Gomez has shared the video for her new single ‘Fetish’.

The singer has been teasing the video recently, including a video for the song which showed only her lips.

Directed by Petra Collins, the clip sees her eating soap, glass and lipstick, and putting her tongue in an eyelash curler.

Later, Gucci Mane appears to do his verse while Gomez is in a giant walk-in fridge. Watch it below, via Uproxx.

Earlier this year, Gomez sampled Talking Heads on her single ‘Bad Liar’. The track utilises Tina Weymouth’s bassline from the 1977 new wave classic ‘Psycho Killer’. It was co-written by songwriters Justin Tranter and Julia Michaels, who also worked with Gomez on her 2015 album ‘Revival’.

Tranter revealed that the band’s David Byrne has given the song his seal of approval, saying: “He heard it, loved it and approved it. Which was a pretty crazy moment for us. To have David Byrne listed next to our names is just so cool.”

Byrne issued his own response too, writing on Twitter: “I really like the song… and her performance too.”