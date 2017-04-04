Watch Skepta and A$AP Rocky perform together in London

The pair teamed up for 'Put That On My Set'

Skepta brought out A$AP Rocky during his London gig this evening (Tuesday, April 4).

The London grime MC was performing a charity gig at London’s Islington Assembly Hall in aid of homeless charity Shelter.

During the show, Rocky appeared onstage with Skepta to perform their 2016 collaboration ‘Put That On My Set’. Watch footage of that below.

UK residents can donate £3 by texting SHELTER to 70444.

Oh hey ASAP Rocky

SOUND CHECK – TEXT SHELTER TO 70444 TO DONATE £3

At the NME Awards 2017 in February, Skepta spoke in praise of London mayor Sadiq Khan. “I’m a fan of Sadiq,” he said. “We do the same thing, go against the grain.”

The grime hero was presented with the Best British Male Artist supported by the Pilot Pen Company at the VO5 NME Awards 2017 by the Mayor Of London. He beat Zayn Malik, Jamie T, Michael Kiwanuka, Richard Ashcroft and Kano to the title tonight (February 15).

Introducing Skepta, the Mayor said: “Can I tell you what an honour this is? This guy is cool, this guy is talented, this guy is a role model, this guy is a Londoner and it’s Skepta!!”

Skepta had trouble getting to the stage trying to get through the crowd, which led Khan to joke: “Can you please direct him to the stage?”

Accepting the award, Skepta said: “Yeah, yeah, yeah. This is the one I wanted as well. I love this trophy. This is my mood right now. Thank you to my family, too many names to mention. Thank you very much. Big up.”