Watch Skepta join Wiley onstage at London gig

Grime stars link up at Wiley's hometown show

Wiley brought out Skepta during his London headline show this evening (February 9).

The ‘godfather of grime’ headlined his hometown’s Roundhouse venue tonight, inviting fellow Boy Better Know member Skepta onto the stage for a rendition of their recent collaboration ‘U Were Always, Pt 2’, which features on Wiley’s latest album ‘Godfather’.

See footage from the link-up below:

Sick gig #Wiley #Skepta A video posted by NUUXS (@iamnuuxs) on Feb 9, 2017 at 1:42pm PST

Wiley just brought out Skepta at his headline show in Camden Town A photo posted by blatantly blunt (@blatantlyblunt) on Feb 9, 2017 at 1:42pm PST

Next week will see Wiley receive the Outstanding Contribution To Music award at the VO5 NME Awards 2017. The accolade recognises the grime musician’s influence on today’s British music scene. The ceremony will take place at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on February 15.

Wiley has said of the news: “Thank you for everyone’s support and thank you NME for this award. It’s because of the fans’ support that I am here, and my family and friends who’ve been behind me from day one. This for all the massive and the crew.”

NME‘s editor-in-chief Mike Williams adds: “Wiley isn’t just the Godfather of grime, he’s the inventor of it too. He’s the man the rest of the scene looks up to, and the figurehead of the most exciting musical movement in a generation. Without Wiley, the entire landscape of British music would look very different, so it’s a huge honour to recognise his influence and talents by awarding him NME’s Outstanding Contribution to Music. This year’s ceremony has just got even more exciting.”

