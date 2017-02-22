Watch Skepta perform ‘Shutdown’ at BRIT Awards 2017

Grime MC was beaten to Best British Male Solo Artist by David Bowie on the night

Skepta performed ‘Shutdown’ at the BRIT Awards this evening (February 22), having failed to pick up any awards on the night.

The London grime MC was beaten to Best British Male Solo Artist by David Bowie, but did receive a shout-out from Drake during the Canadian rapper’s video message accepting Best International Male.

Dressed in a black hooded tracksuit and dancing against a red back-drop, Skepta performed the hit which features an interlude about Kanye’s 2015 performance at the Brits. Watch below.

Large parts of Skepta’s performance was censored, leading fellow artist Jessie Ware to tweet: “Audio muted. Fuck off”.

Also during the BRITs, Stormzy joined Ed Sheeran for a special collaboration.

See the full BRITs winners list below:

Best British Album – David Bowie – ‘Blackstar’

Global Success Award: Adele

Best International Male – Drake

Best International Female – Beyonce

Best Internatonal Group – A Tribe Called Quest

Best British Video – One Direction – ‘History’

Best British Female Solo Artist: Emeli Sandé

Best British Male Solo Artist: David Bowie

Best British Group: The 1975

Best British Breakthrough Act: Rag N’ Bone Man

Best Single: Little Mix – ‘Shout Out To My Ex’



The BRITs 2017 were held at London’s O2 Arena, airing live in the UK on ITV from 7:30pm. Emma Willis hosted alongside Dermot O’Leary, after Michael Bublé was forced to pull out.