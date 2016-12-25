Watch Skepta perform ‘Shutdown’ dressed as a postman on ‘Top Of The Pops’

The grime star appeared on a festive version of the now-defunct TV show

Skepta was one of the guests on this year’s Christmas edition of Top Of The Pops today (December 25).

The grime star performed his single ‘Shutdown’ during the show, which also featured the likes of Zara Larsson, Christine & The Queens, Adele and Clean Bandit.

Skepta made his appearance while dressed as a postman. Watch footage of the performance below.

Skepta released his album ‘Konnichiwa’ earlier this year. The record went on to win the Mercury Music Prize in September. He beat out strong competition from bookie’s favourite David Bowie as well as artists including Radiohead, Anohni and Kano.

“I stayed [at the afterparty] for a little bit then I just went home, sat on the beanbag in my front room and just looked out of the window for, like, five hours,” Skepta recalled of what he did in the ceremony’s aftermath in an interview with ES magazine.

“I just stayed there by myself,” he continued. “The thing about awards is that a lot of those moments are about the whole world telling you that you deserve it and rah, rah, rah.”

“I’m very appreciative of that but I love experiencing stuff by myself. Because it feels different. You know the truth and you can hear what the voice in your head is saying properly.”

During the interview, Skepta also revealed that texts from Adele help to keep him “in check” as his profile rises.

Skepta played his biggest headline show to date at London’s Alexandra Palace in December. Documentary Skepta: Greatness Only follows the grime MC as he prepares for the gig and details the early years of his career.

The film, made in collaboration with Apple Music, was written and presented by the grime MC’s sister and Beats 1 host Julie Adenuga. It also features interviews with Pharrell, manager Grace Ladoja, DJ Semtex as well as Skepta’s brother JME and mother, Ify Adenuga.