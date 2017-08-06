The grime star released the track last month after debuting it on stage at Primavera

Skepta has shared the video for his recent track ‘Hypocrisy’.

The clip was co-directed by the grime MC and Matt Walker. It begins with Skepta as a TV presenter before moving through various settings including a black-and-white tiled dancefloor surrounded by shadows and a room engulfed in flames.

The track was originally debuted live at Primavera in June. Skepta later surprise-released the studio version of the song in July, posting it to his Soundcloud page.

Watch the video below, via The Fader.

In the second verse of ‘Hypocrisy’, Skepta reveals that he was offered an MBE – Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, which is awarded to those who make substantial contributions to the arts and science – in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours, but that he decided to turn it down.

“Just came back from the Ivors / And look at what we collected,” he says in reference to picking up the awards for Songwriter of the Year and Best Contemporary Song at this year’s Ivor Novello awards. “The MBE got rejected / I’m not tryna be accepted.”

Meanwhile, Skepta has collaborated with Mick Jagger on his new song ‘England Lost’. The Rolling Stones frontman said the MC, along with Kendrick Lamar, is doing “very interesting” things and is “pretty much on the button”.

Of the collaboration, Jagger said: “Right from the off when I started writing ‘England Lost’, I imagined having a British rapper on the track… Skepta stepped in at a moment’s notice and I just loved what he did.”