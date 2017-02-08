Watch Skrillex perform live with his old emo band From First To Last for first time in a decade

EDM star recently reunited with group to release reunion track 'Make War'

Skrillex has linked up live with his former band From First To Last for the first time in over a decade.

The EDM star (real name Sonny Moore) fronted the emo outfit for a few years in the mid-noughties, before leaving in 2007 due to a vocal chord injury and turning his focus to the dance world. His last gig with the band was in Orlando during October 2006.

Skrillex recently reunited with From First To Last to release the track ‘Make War’ on his 29th birthday. Last night (February 7), Moore joined the band for a reunion show at Emo Night in Los Angeles. See footage from the show below.

After releasing reunion single ‘Make War’, From First To Last were accused of ripping off punk band Culture Abuse for their artwork.

Skrillex later responded to the allegations, writing in a statement: “Just wanted to convey we were unaware of the band Culture Abuse’s cover art with a peach similar to ours for From First To Last that we released yesterday. It was a complete coincidence, and we would never disrespect or appropriate another artist’s work. Shout out to Culture Abuse, and as a positive to come from this, hopefully people will go check out their music and show them some love.”