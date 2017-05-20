Watch Slipknot, Bush and more pay tribute to Chris Cornell at Ohio festival

Soundgarden were due to headline Rock On The Range festival this weekend

Bands performing at Rock On The Range festival last night (May 19) paid tribute to Chris Cornell in the wake of his death.

The Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman died after performing in Detroit on Wednesday (May 18). The band were due to headline the first night of the festival.

The Columbus, Ohio festival announced before the event kicked off that they would be using the weekend to honour the late musician. Gavin Rossdale’s Bush covered Soundgarden’s ‘Black Hole Sun’, while Live performed a version of Audioslave’s ‘I Am The Highway’.

Slipknot and Stone Sour‘s Corey Taylor, meanwhile, played Temple Of The Dog’s ‘Hunger Strike’ in honour of Cornell. Watch footage of all performances below, via Pitchfork.

Yesterday (May 18), a medical examiner determined that Cornell committed suicide by hanging. However, Cornell’s family has suggested that prescription drugs could have played a role in the musician’s death.

A police report obtained by The Detroit News states that Cornell’s wife Vicky asked the singer’s bodyguard to check on her husband because “he did not sound like he is okay” in a telephone conversation she had with him. During that phone call, Cornell is said to have been slurring, admitted to taking “an extra Ativan [anti-anxiety medication] or two” and repeatedly said, “I am just tired”.

Cornell’s bodyguard Martin Kirsten is said to have kicked down two doors to gain entry to Cornell’s hotel room, finding the frontman on the bathroom floor “with blood running from his mouth and a red exercise band around [his] neck”.

Both a hotel medic and an emergency medical technician unsuccessfully performed CPR on Cornell, who was pronounced dead at 1.30am local time.

As tributes poured in for Cornell following the news of his passing, Rage Against The Machine and Audioslave guitarist Tom Morello posted an emotional eulogy to his bandmate.

“I love you, brother,” the tribute began. “Thank you for your friendship and your humor and your intellect and your singular and unmatched talent. It was a great honor to know you as a friend and as a band mate.”