Watch Solange perform at the inaugural Peace Ball

Last night, Solange performed at the inaugural Peace Ball, a Washington D.C. event officially named: “Voices of Hope and Resistance.”

Held at the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the Peace Ball was a non-partisan event celebrating “the accomplishments and successes of the past 4 years and the vow to continue to be the change we want to see in the world.”

It was widely seen as an unofficial alternative to Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again concert, which also took place last night at the Lincoln Memorial.

Solange performed several songs from last year’s acclaimed ‘A Seat at the Table’ album. These included ‘Weary’, ‘Cranes in the Sky’, ‘Mad’ and ‘Don’t Touch My Hair’. Watch fan-shot footage of the performances below.

The night also featured Esperanza Spalding and talks from politicians, journalists and cultural figures, including Donald Glover and Ashley Judd. Solange was introduced to the stage by activist Angela Davis, who described the musician as a “legend”.

Earlier this month, Solange was interviewed by her sister Beyoncé in a wide-ranging interview about their childhood, the success of ‘A Seat At The Table’ and the family figures who raised them. “You did a kickass job. You were the most patient, loving, wonderful sister ever,” Solange told Beyoncé, in a piece for Interview Magazine. “In the 30 years that we’ve been together, I think we’ve only really, like, butted heads… we can count on one hand.”