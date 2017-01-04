Watch Soulja Boy challenge Chris Brown to a fight and then ‘get robbed’

Soulja Boy claims Brown called him asking a fight after he liked a picture of the singer's ex-girlfriend on Instagram.

Soulja Boy appeared to get robbed on camera yesterday (January 2) shortly after challenging Chris Brown to a fight.

The ‘Crank That (Soulja Boy)’ rapper – real name DeAndre Cortez Way – claimed on Twitter that Brown had called him asking for a fight because he liked a picture of the singer’s ex-girlfriend, model-actress Karrueche Tran, posted on Instagram.

In a follow-up tweet, Soulja Boy threatened to knock Brown out and accused him of “snorting so much coke”.

Later, Soulja Boy began an Instagram live in which he took to the streets and seemingly goaded an unnamed person, presumably Brown, into having a fight with him. The video clip ended with Soulja Boy approaching the wrong person and seemingly getting hit and robbed. Watch footage of the incident shot from two different angles below.

Responding to Soulja Boy’s tweets on Instagram, Brown insisted any beef between the pair is “imaginary” and claimed that his two-year-old daughter, Royalty, is already richer than the rapper. “I’d be mad too,” he added in a further dig at Soulja Boy.

THIS IS THE LAST SHIT IM SAYING ABOUT 2016!!! #OHB

Soulja Boy has remained bullish on Twitter, retweeting numerous tweets about the supposed beef between him and Brown. He also tweeted cryptically: “Everything you do comes back to you.”