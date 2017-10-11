Catch up with las

St. Vincent, Beck, Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters and more all performed on last night’s episode of Later… with Jools Holland.

The bumper episode of the flagship BBC Music TV series saw Annie Clark air her new album ‘MASSEDUCTION”s lead single ‘New York’, just hours after the release of new, Cara Delevigne-featuring single ‘Pills’. Dressed head-to-toe in a leopard-print morsh suit, the performance was largely free of St. Vincent’s renowned aesthetics and highly choreographed performances.

‘MASSEDUCTION’ is released this Friday October 13. Watch St. Vincent’s performance back below.

Elsewhere, Beck appeared to perform ‘Devil’s Haircut’, from 1996 album ‘Odelay’, and new single ‘Up All Night’. Beck’s long-awaited new album ‘Colors’ will be released on October 13. The star appeared at London’s intimate Omeara venue on Sunday night, for a surprise show – read the NME report here.

Watch Beck perform ‘Devil’s Haircut’ and ‘Up All Night’ on Later… with Jools Holland below.

Robert Plant also appeared alongside his new band The Sensational Space Shifters. The Led Zeppelin star is set to release a new album, ‘Carry Fire’, on October 13. It sees Plant collaborating with the likes of The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde and folk singer Seth Lakeman.

Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters performed ‘New World…’ and ‘Bones Of Saints’ – both taken from ‘Carry Fire’. Watch the performances back below.

Nick Mulvey and John Moreland also performed on the show – watch those back below.

The next episode of Later… with Jools Holland will star Wolf Alice, Grizzly Bear, SZA and R.L. Boyce. Tune into BBC Two on October 17th to watch.