Watch St. Vincent debut new album ‘MASSEDUCTION’ live in Los Angeles

Annie Clark aired all of the upcoming record at the gig at Hollywood's Paramount Studios

St. Vincent began her Fear The Future tour last night (October 7) in Los Angeles, during which she aired the whole of her forthcoming album, ‘MASSEDUCTION‘.

The musician, whose real name is Annie Clark, has already released two songs from the record in ‘New York‘ and ‘Los Ageless‘.

At the show, which was hosted by Red Bull Music Academy at Hollywood’s Paramound Studios, Clark performed tracks from throughout her career, including ‘Birth In Reverse’ and ‘Marry Me’. She then completed the set with all 13 new songs.

Watch footage of the new tracks below.

St. Vincent’s setlist was as follows:

‘Marry Me’

‘Now, Now’

‘The Strangers’

‘Actor Out Of Work’

‘Cruel’

‘Cheerleader’

‘Strange Mercy’

‘Digital Witness’

‘Rattlesnake’

‘Birth In Reverse’

‘Hang On Me’

‘Pills’

‘Masseduction’

‘Sugarboy’

‘Los Ageless’

‘Happy Birthday, Johnny’

‘Savior’

‘New York’

‘Fear The Future’

‘Young Lover’

‘Dancing With A Ghost’

‘Slow Disco’

‘Smoking Section’

Due for release on October 13, ‘MASSEDUCTION’ was co-produced by St. Vincent and Jack Antonoff at Electric Lady Studios in Manhattan, with additional recording at Rough Consumer Studio in Brooklyn, and Compound Fracture in Los Angeles.

Dealing with “themes of power and sex, imperilled relationships and death”, the album features special guests Thomas Bartlett on piano, Kamasi Washington on saxophone, Jenny Lewis on vocals, and beat production from Sounwave.

St Vincent’s ‘Fear The Future’ 2017 UK and world tour dates are:

October

17 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

18 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

20 – Dublin, Olympia Theatre

23 – Brussels, Ancienne Belgique

24 – Paris, Le Trianon

26 – Berlin, Huxleys

27 – Utrecht, Tivoli Vrendenburg

November

14 – Detroit, The Fillmore

15 – Indianapolis,Egyptian Room

17 – Milwaukee, Riverside Theater

18 – St. Paul, Palace Theater

19 – Kansas City, Uptown Theater

20 – St. Louis, The Pageant

21 – Louisville, The Kentucky Center

22 – Nashville, Ryman Auditorium

24 – Knoxville, Tennessee Theatre

25 – Durham, Durham Performing Arts Center

27 – Washington, The Anthem

28 – Philadelphia, Electric Factory

30 – Boston, House of Blues

December

1 – Portland, State Theatre

2 – Brooklyn, Kings Theatre

3 – Brooklyn, Kings Theatre