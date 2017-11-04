Watch St. Vincent perform ‘Los Ageless’ on ‘The Graham Norton Show’

Annie Clark stopped by the BBC to promote new album 'MASSEDUCTION'

St. Vincent appeared on The Graham Norton Show last night (November 3) to perform ‘Los Ageless’.

The track is taken from the musician’s (whose real name is Annie Clark) latest album, ‘MASSEDUCTION‘. In a four-star review, NME described it as “another gift from fame’s fickle filly, a clutch of tales about power, lust and spectacle.”

After performing the track, Clark joined fellow guests Dame Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Josh Gad, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Kenneth Branagh on the sofa to talk to host Norton. Watch the performance and interview below, via Consequence Of Sound.

Discussing the album artwork she said: “I’m sorry to say, because that is a wonderful behind, but that’s not me. It was a serendipitous moment in a photo shoot and she just happened to be… looking for something and it just seemed like the right picture to sum up the album.”

Clark also talked about the guitar that she designed, which she used in the performance. “I designed a guitar that I like to say is gender inclusive,” she said. “It’s incredibly ergonomic for any gender.”

When Norton responded “Were all guitars not?”, she replied: “Well, OK, so I’ve been playing guitar for a long time and I’ve been performing for a long time. I’m a smallish person and I don’t want a big, heavy guitar. I love a ’70s Les Paul, but they’re so heavy – prohibitively heavy – so I designed a guitar with a smaller frame maybe in mind, and a rock monster tone.”

Meanwhile, Clark recently spoke out about the issues she’s faced as a woman in the music industry in a new interview.

Speaking to British Vogue, the musician explained that her music is sometimes misinterpreted due to her gender: “I think people wildly underestimate women – they think we lack intelligence.

“I do still think people have a tendency to assume that if a woman is singing a song, it must be literally true. They think everything must be emotional, a diary, and obviously that’s not the case.”