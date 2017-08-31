Watch St Vincent’s beautiful, surreal new video for ‘New York’
'Beautiful but slightly out of reach'
St Vincent has unveiled a surreal new video for her latest single ‘New York’. Check it out below.
Taken from her as-yet-to-be-announced sixth album, the follow-up to her self-titled record and NME’s 2014 album of the year, the song comes accompanied a colourful new video from visual artist Alex Da Corte. This is the first music video he has ever made.
“I think Annie’s New York is the New York of my dreams-one that is blurry and fractured, dreamy and flat,” said Da Corte of the video. “It is the Toontown to my Hollywood. It is beautiful but slightly out of reach.”
he explained: “2016 was like the Earth was like, ‘Let’s purge the Earth of geniuses.’ It’s very silly to make something like David Bowie’s death about me. I mean, it has nothing to do with me, but I will say I was really affected and I cried – I cried for somebody I didn’t even know. I don’t know if I’ve done that before.
“A lot of people were affected by his death. [It was like], ‘You can’t die.’ And then Prince a few months later, and then Leonard Cohen. It was just like, ‘What in the world is going on?’ But [the song isn’t] just about our big heroes.”
