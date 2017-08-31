Watch St Vincent’s beautiful, surreal new video for ‘New York’

'Beautiful but slightly out of reach'

St Vincent has unveiled a surreal new video for her latest single ‘New York’. Check it out below.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

Taken from her as-yet-to-be-announced sixth album, the follow-up to her self-titled record and NME’s 2014 album of the year, the song comes accompanied a colourful new video from visual artist Alex Da Corte. This is the first music video he has ever made.

“I think Annie’s New York is the New York of my dreams-one that is blurry and fractured, dreamy and flat,” said Da Corte of the video. “It is the Toontown to my Hollywood. It is beautiful but slightly out of reach.”

Dissecting the track for Song Exploder , she discussed the lyric “I have lost a hero”, describing it as being about “our collective heroes” but also being “very personal”.

he explained: “2016 was like the Earth was like, ‘Let’s purge the Earth of geniuses.’ It’s very silly to make something like David Bowie’s death about me. I mean, it has nothing to do with me, but I will say I was really affected and I cried – I cried for somebody I didn’t even know. I don’t know if I’ve done that before.

“A lot of people were affected by his death. [It was like], ‘You can’t die.’ And then Prince a few months later, and then Leonard Cohen. It was just like, ‘What in the world is going on?’ But [the song isn’t] just about our big heroes.”

St Vincent’s ‘Fear The Future’ 2017 tour dates are:

October

7 – Los Angeles, CA – Paramount Pictures Studios (Red Bull Academy Music Festival)

17 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

18 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

20 – Dublin, Olympia Theatre

23 – Brussels, Ancienne Belgique

24 – Paris, Le Trianon

26 – Berlin, Huxleys

27 – Utrecht, Tivoli Vrendenburg

November

14 – Detroit, The Fillmore

15 – Indianapolis,Egyptian Room

17 – Milwaukee, Riverside Theater

18 – St. Paul, Palace Theater

19 – Kansas City, Uptown Theater

20 – St. Louis, The Pageant

21 – Louisville, The Kentucky Center

22 – Nashville, Ryman Auditorium

24 – Knoxville, Tennessee Theatre

25 – Durham, Durham Performing Arts Center

27 – Washington, The Anthem

28 – Philadelphia, Electric Factory

30 – Boston, House of Blues

December

1 – Portland, State Theatre

2 – Brooklyn, Kings Theatre

3 – Brooklyn, Kings Theatre