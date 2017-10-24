Watch Stevie Wonder kneel down while performing the US National Anthem

"Feel me, Mr President."

Stevie Wonder has knelt down while performing the US National Anthem as he continues to support the American Football players who have opted to take a knee in a stand against racism and police brutality.

After previously taking a knee himself, Wonder went one step further and knelt down on both knees during a closing concert at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, on Sunday night.

As he remained on his knees for several minutes, he told the crowd: “It is time for the leader of this nation, the leaders in the varied political positions that they hold, the people, we as artists—all of us come together as a united people of these United States of America.

“In the home of the United States, or the united people of America—not some but all. Feel me, feel me, Mr. President.”

You can watch footage of the moment below.

He undertook a similar gesture at the Global Citizen Festival last month , taking to his knees during the New York show.

“I’m taking both knees”, he explained to the New York crowd.

“Both knees in prayer for our planet, our future, our leaders of the world, and our globe. Amen.”

The gesture was a show of direct support for NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who was the first NFL player to take a knee in 2016.