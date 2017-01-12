Watch Stevie Wonder serenade Michelle Obama on ‘The Tonight Show’

The First Lady was the special guest on last night's episode of the late-night US chat show

Stevie Wonder serenaded First Lady Michelle Obama on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night (January 11).

The outgoing FLOTUS was the guest of honour on Fallon’s show last night, with the host bidding farewell to her husband’s administration during an episode which also saw appearances from comedians Dave Chappelle and Jerry Seinfeld.

As well as taking part in regular Fallon segments like ‘Thank You Notes’, Fallon also invited Wonder to perform for the First Lady. Performing his 1969 classic ‘My Cherie Amour’, Wonder changed the lyrics to honour Obama, calling it ‘My Michelle Amour’.

“I love you Michelle,” Wonder said as he introduced the song. “I must tell you, I wrote this song but I changed the words a little,” before singing:

“My Michelle amour, lovely as a summer day,

My Michelle amour, as sweet as flowers bloom in May.

My Michelle amour, you’re the only one that we adore.

You’ll always be first lady in our minds.”

Watch footage of Wonder’s performance below.

While his support for the Obama administration is unquestionable, Wonder appears to have little time for the 44th President’s successor. Ahead of the election on November 8, the 66-year-old attempted to dissuade American voters from backing Donald Trump by comparing the idea of the now President-elect entering the White House to letting him get behind the wheel of a car.