Watch Stormzy cover Frank Ocean in the Live Lounge

Stormzy performed four songs in the BBC Radio 1Xtra Live Lounge earlier today (March 27).

He was joined by MNEK, Wretch 32, J. Hus and Ghetts for a special set that concluded with a cover of Frank Ocean‘s ‘Godspeed’.

Before that, he performed a trio of songs from his debut album ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’.

Check out the setlist below, then watch the full performance below that.

‘Blinded By Your Grace Pt 2’ (featuring MNEK)

’21 Gun Salute’ (featuring Wretch 32)

‘Bad Boys’ (featuring J Hus and Ghetts)

‘Godspeed’

Last month, Stormzy’s debut album ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’ hit number one in the UK charts following the “closest chart battle in recent memory”. Stormzy’s album knocked Rag’n’Bone Man’s ‘Human’ off the top spot to debut at number one.

Stormzy has since revealed that ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’ has already earned a gold chart certification for sales of 100,000. Meanwhile, two of his singles have earned special sales certifications in the UK too. ‘Shut Up’ has now gone platinum (600,000 sales) and ‘Big For Your Boots’ has earned a silver certification (200,000 sales).

The Croydon musician has also released a video for his track ‘Cold’ and teamed up with New York musician Jon Bellion for the new track ‘All Time Low’.