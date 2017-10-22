Watch Stormzy join Nicole Scherzinger on ‘The X Factor’

The grime superstar nearly lost his cool after being attacked by insects

Grime sensation Stormzy was a guest judge on last night’s The X Factor, joining judge Nicole Scherzinger at the ‘judge’s houses’ stage of the competition.

The ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’ star helped the former Pussycat Doll to whittle down her acts from six to three, ahead of the live shows which begin next week.

In addition, he joined the contestants on a ‘Scherzy Stormzy Safari’. At another point, though, Stormzy revealed that it’s not the big cats of the safari that have him spooked – it’s insects.

After being attacked by a series of insects, he shouted: “Oh, I’m scared of insects! Oh my days. I’m the worst when it comes to insects. Oh my god – sorry, sorry, sorry!” before running off. Watch footage of that bizarre encounter here, and the safari trip below.

Stormzy recently teased his second album on a new freestyle, shortly after wrapping up his ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’ debut’s story with a new short film.

The grime star dropped ‘4PM in London’ on October 1, which sees him rapping to the beat of Drake’s ‘4PM in Calabasas.’

But while the track sees him take aim at major labels who want to sign him (“it’s the major that majors want to sign”), Stormzy also hints that he’s been busy working on the follow-up to ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’, which was released in February. “Heard the first hit, they want the sequel”, he cryptically teases. “I’ve been working fucking hard, the album’s coming soon I swear.”

Meanwhile, Nicole Scherzinger is reportedly in talks to reform The Pussycat Dolls.

Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, Kimberly Wyatt and Melody Thornton are reportedly involved in the talks, though it is not known whether Carmit Bachar will be involved.