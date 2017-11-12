Watch Stormzy perform in a police car at MTV EMA 2017

The grime MC was among the big names to make an appearance in the opening part of the ceremony tonight (November 12)

Stormzy performed at the MTV EMA 2017 ceremony tonight (November 12), entering the stage in a police car.

The awards ceremony is currently taking place at the SSE Arena Wembley, where Eminem, Shawn Mendes and Kendrick Lamar are among the early winners.

The grime MC took to the stage to perform his hit ‘Big For Your Boots’, which featured on his debut album ‘Gang Signs And Prayer‘. Watch a clip of the performance below.

Stormzy is nominated for the Best UK & Ireland Act category, going up against Louis Tomlinson, Little Mix, Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran.

Eminem kicked off the ceremony with a performance of his comeback single, ‘Walk On Water’. Other performers confirmed to appear include The Killers, U2, Shawn Mendes, Kesha and Travis Scott. Taylor Swift is also rumoured to be making an appearance at the ceremony.

Earlier, Eminem collected the award for Best Hip-Hop, while Kendrick Lamar took the trophy for Best Video for his single ‘Humble’. Shawn Mendes, meanwhile, picked up the award for Biggest Fans.