Watch ‘Stranger Things’ star Finn Wolfhard perform at ‘Willy Wonka’ concert

Pure imagination....

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard was among the famous names who joined forces over the weekend to pay tribute to Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory with a concert at the Hollywood Bowl.

The actor, who plays Mike Wheeler in the Netflix show, took on the role of Charlie Bucket for the concert and was joined by Weird Al Yankovic who played the Oompa Loompas.

The title role, meanwhile, went to John Stamos. You can watch footage of the concert below.

Finn’s involvement in the show came only a week after the release of Stranger Things 2, which received hugely positive reviews after making its debut on Netflix.

Earlier this year, Finn Wolfhard also joined Mac DeMarco live on stage last night to play guitar with his band.

DeMarco was performing at The Tabernacle in Atlanta when Wolfhard took to guitar on ‘Still Together’.

Footage of Wolfhard ‘shredding’ on guitar was shared online by Natalia Dyer – who plays Nancy in the show.

She also uploaded a video of Wheeler providing backing before DeMarco dived into the crowd.

Wolfhard also previously uploaded a cover online of DeMarco’s ‘Salad Days’, with the rapper hailing the video as “great”.