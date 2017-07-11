The performance took place last night (July 10) in Paris

Sufjan Stevens, The National‘s Bryce Dessner, Nico Muhly and drummer James McAlister covered David Bowie‘s ‘Space Oddity’ last night at the first show of their collaborative ‘Planetarium’ tour.

The run of dates comes in support of new album ‘Planetarium’, a collaboration between the four musicians, inspired by the solar system and out now on 4AD.

As part of the tour’s first show in Paris, the four-piece indie supergroup covered Bowie’s iconic ‘Space Oddity’ – watch fan-shot footage of the cover below the group’s remaining dates.

18/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Celebrate Brooklyn! at Prospect Park

20/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery

21/07 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Last month it was revealed that The National and Sufjan Stevens are set to cover Leonard Cohen as part of a new art exhibition honouring the late, great singer-songwriter.

Cohen, who passed away last year aged 82, will be honoured by le Musée d’art contemporain de Montréal with the new exhibit Leonard Cohen – Une brèche en toute chose / A Crack in Everything, which will open on November 9 and run until April 9 2018.

As well as featuring pieces of Cohen’s writing, self-portraits and recordings, the opening of the exhibition will also be marked by the release of a cover of a Cohen song from The National and Stevens. The rendition will also feature as-yet-unannounced special guests.

Curated by the museum’s director John Zeppetelli and Victor Shiffman, A Crack In Everything will also feature visual art, VR exhibits and a series of concerts and events – which will see the likes of Moby, Julia Holter and Chilly Gonzales perform – to honour Cohen’s life and career.