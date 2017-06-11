Watch Suge Knight try to sign Tupac in new ‘All Eyez On Me’ clip

The biopic about Tupac Shakur will be released next week

A new clip from the forthcoming All Eyez On Me biopic about the life of Tupac Shakur has been released.

The teaser features a scene in which Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight visits the rapper in jail. Shakur had been sentenced for sexually abusing a fan in 1995.

Knight, played by Dominic Santana, tells Shakur: “Money ain’t a thing. What you need is guidance. I’m not saying you can’t have friends, but I’m the one who’s gonna be there with you 24/7/365, so it should be me [as your manager]. Death Row ain’t a label, it’s a way of life.”

Shakur signed to Death Row the same year. Once he left prison he released the album ‘All Eyez On Me’, after which the biopic takes its name.

He was shot four times on September 7 1996 and died six days later in University Medical Center of Southern Nevada due to respiratory failure and cardiopulmonary arrest. His fifth album ‘The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory’ was released two months later.

Last year, The Game called All Eyez On Me “the real deal”.

Giving the update on the film through an Instagram post, The Game also took a shot at ‘Notorious’, the lukewarmly-received 2009 biopic of the late rapper and Tupac rival Notorious B.I.G. “Tupac movie is the real deal, shit make that Biggie movie look like a cartoon,” said The Game.

Demetrius Shipp Jr will play Tupac in the film. The cast also includes The Walking Dead‘s Danai Gurira as Afeni Shakur, Dominic L. Santana as Suge Knight, and Stefon Washington as Puff Daddy. In an intriguing twist, Jamal Woolard will reprise his role as Tupac’s rival Notorious B.I.G. from the 2009 Biggie movie, Notorious.