Watch Taylor Swift and Zayn trash a hotel room in ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ video

The pop singers' duet is taken from the soundtrack to 'Fifty Shades Darker'.

Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik‘s full video for ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ is now online after a preview was shared earlier this week.

‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’, which has so far peaked at Number 16 in the UK, is taken from the soundtrack to Fifty Shades Darker. The moody, dark and destructive promo clip shows the singers smashing up a hotel room – watch below.

Meanwhile, an extended trailer for Fifty Shades Darker featuring ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ has been released – watch it here.

Fifty Shades Darker was originally set to be released worldwide on Valentine’s Day (February 14). But it will now be released four days before (February 10).

The new film is the second to emerge from the erotic franchise, which has been adapted from E.L. James’ best-selling novels. The leads from 2015’s Fifty Shades Of Grey, Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan, will reprise their roles as Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey respectively.

Also returning from the original Fifty Shades Of Grey are Marcia Gay Harden, Jennifer Ehle, Luke Grimes, Rita Ora, Victor Rasuk, Eloise Mumford and Max Martini, along with first-timers Kim Basinger, Bella Heathcote and Eric Johnson.

Fifty Shades Freed, based on James’ third novel, will follow on February 9, 2018.