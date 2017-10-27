Watch Taylor Swift battle a naked cyborg in the ‘Ready for It?’ video

T Swizzle goes to war...

Taylor Swift has released the ‘Ready for It?’ music video, and it sees her doing battle against a cyborg that is identical to her.

In the clip, Swift appears to evoke the spirit of Blade Runner as she walks through the gloomy and wet streets of a futuristic city in a hooded cape.

We’re then introduced to her naked cyborg clone, who is fitted with a Tron-like spacesuit before being placed onto a white horse as the pair prepare to clash.

The otherworldly clip was first teased earlier this week, and comes ahead of the release of new album ‘Reputation’ next month.

The futuristic vibe of the video also seems pretty appropriate after it was revealed that Swift inspired a major villain in Blade Runner: 2049.