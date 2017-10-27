Watch Taylor Swift battle a naked cyborg in the ‘Ready for It?’ video
T Swizzle goes to war...
Taylor Swift has released the ‘Ready for It?’ music video, and it sees her doing battle against a cyborg that is identical to her.
In the clip, Swift appears to evoke the spirit of Blade Runner as she walks through the gloomy and wet streets of a futuristic city in a hooded cape.
We’re then introduced to her naked cyborg clone, who is fitted with a Tron-like spacesuit before being placed onto a white horse as the pair prepare to clash.
The otherworldly clip was first teased earlier this week, and comes ahead of the release of new album ‘Reputation’ next month.
The futuristic vibe of the video also seems pretty appropriate after it was revealed that Swift inspired a major villain in Blade Runner: 2049.
Blade Runner 2049 actress Sylvia Hoeks has revealed that she was inspired when it came to preparing for her villainous turn in the sci-fi sequel.
The actress, who plays nefarious replicant Luv, revealed how she was influenced by Swift being in the spotlight and under constant scrutiny.
“[These people] who have big platforms and have to have certain control in their life, because every little second of their day is probably somebody making a picture of them or putting them in the media. So their whole life kind of happens virtually.”