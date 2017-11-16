Watch Taylor Swift buy her own new album ‘Reputation’

Her sixth LP was released last Friday (November 10)

Taylor Swift shocked fans when she popped into her local record store to purchase her new album ‘Reputation’.

The LP came out last Friday (November 10) and has already sold over 1 million copies. Pre-orders in the US were placed at Target, Walmart, Amazon, iTunes and Swift’s website. Target also confirmed that ‘Reputation’ is its largest music pre-sale ever.

The singer dropped by Target in Nashville earlier this week to pick up a copy of her album and meet and her fans. You can see their reaction below.

Swift also recently announced her first UK live date in over two years. She will return to the stage in the UK, with the singer confirming her appearance at next month’s Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball. Swift will headline the event on December 10, with her set preceding performances from the likes of Liam Payne, The Script and Stefflon Don.

The Jingle Bell Ball will take place at London’s The O2 on December 9-10, with the first day (December 9) set to feature performances by Rita Ora, Craig David and Niall Horan.

The singer also recently announced a US tour in 2018. The stint runs until October. See those dates below.

May

8 – Glendale, AZ @ University of Phoenix Stadium

12 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

19 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl

22 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field

25 – Denver, CO @ Sports Authority Field At Mile High

June

2 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

30 – Louisville, KY @ Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium

July

7 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium

10 – Washington, DC @ FedEx Field

14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

17 – Cleveland, OH @ First Energy Stadium

21 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

28 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

August

4 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field

11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

14 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

18 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

25 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

28 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

September

1 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

8 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium

15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium

18 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center

22 – New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome

29 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

October

6 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

Swift’s new album was recently controversially withheld from streaming services.

The singer also recently performed songs from the album live on SNL.