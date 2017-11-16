Watch Taylor Swift buy her own new album ‘Reputation’
Her sixth LP was released last Friday (November 10)
Taylor Swift shocked fans when she popped into her local record store to purchase her new album ‘Reputation’.
The LP came out last Friday (November 10) and has already sold over 1 million copies. Pre-orders in the US were placed at Target, Walmart, Amazon, iTunes and Swift’s website. Target also confirmed that ‘Reputation’ is its largest music pre-sale ever.
The singer dropped by Target in Nashville earlier this week to pick up a copy of her album and meet and her fans. You can see their reaction below.
Swift also recently announced her first UK live date in over two years. She will return to the stage in the UK, with the singer confirming her appearance at next month’s Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball. Swift will headline the event on December 10, with her set preceding performances from the likes of Liam Payne, The Script and Stefflon Don.
The Jingle Bell Ball will take place at London’s The O2 on December 9-10, with the first day (December 9) set to feature performances by Rita Ora, Craig David and Niall Horan.
The singer also recently announced a US tour in 2018. The stint runs until October. See those dates below.
May
8 – Glendale, AZ @ University of Phoenix Stadium
12 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
19 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl
22 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field
25 – Denver, CO @ Sports Authority Field At Mile High
June
2 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
30 – Louisville, KY @ Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium
July
7 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium
10 – Washington, DC @ FedEx Field
14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
17 – Cleveland, OH @ First Energy Stadium
21 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
28 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
August
4 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field
11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
14 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
18 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
25 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
28 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
September
1 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
8 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium
15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium
18 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center
22 – New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome
29 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
October
6 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
Swift’s new album was recently controversially withheld from streaming services.
The singer also recently performed songs from the album live on SNL.