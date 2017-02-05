Watch Taylor Swift play ‘Better Man’ live for the first time at only concert of 2017

The star gave the song to country band Little Big Town

Taylor Swift will only play one show in 2017 and fans at Houston’s Club Nomadic were there to witness it last night (February 4).

The star headlined the DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night concert at the venue and during her set she played the likes of ‘Bad Blood’, ‘All Too Well’ and her Fifty Shades Darker duet with Zayn Malik, ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’.

The show also included a first-ever performance of ‘Better Man’, the song she wrote and then gave to country band Little Big Town. The group released the track as a single last October and it will also appear on their forthcoming record, ‘The Breaker’.

Little Big Town revealed that Swift was the writer of ‘Better Man’ last November. “Some of you have been asking and we told you that there was a young girl in Nashville that wrote it by herself, and it’s Taylor Swift,” the band’s singer Karen Fairchild told journalists.

“She sent us this song and it was one that was really special to her, and she thought of us because of the harmonies. She’s never pitched the song to anyone before and the moment that we heard it we were like, ‘Man, that is a song that we’re going to cut.'”

Watch footage of Swift’s performance of the track below, via Taste Of Country.

Swift claimed last night’s gig would be her only performance of 2017. She told a crowd of 9,000: “As far as I know I’m only doing one show in 2017, and as far as I know, this is that show,” according to Yahoo. She added: “You are attending 100 percent of my tour dates.”

There’s been rumours that the megastar might drop a surprise album, which would be a first for her. However, in May 2016, Swift told Vogue she was going to take a break. “This is the first time in 10 years that I haven’t known [what’s next],” she told the magazine. “I just decided that after the past year, with all of the unbelievable things that happened…I decided I was going to live my life a little bit without the pressure on myself to create something.”

One of her best friends, Gigi Hadid, let slip to Entertainment Tonight that the singer had been in the studio when she thanked her for coming out to her Tommy Hilfiger collection launch in September. “She’s obviously such a great friend, and you know she is starting to go back to work in the studio again, and really made time to be here for me, and I am so grateful for that,” Hadid said. Of course, that studio time could have been for her collaboration with Zayn.