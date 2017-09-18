Don't be alarmed...

Taylor Swift has shared a video of her transformation into a zombie for the ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ music video.

In the clip, a team of make up artists are seen applying a selection of prosthetics to make her appear like she has just dug her way up from six feet under.

There’s some serious attention to their efforts too – with the team seen airbrushing Swift’s skin and placing a dirt-like substance on it to nail the undead look.

Their efforts eventually featured in the ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ video, which sees Swift adopting several personas including that of a zombie.

The track is taken from ‘Reputation’, Swift’s upcoming sixth album which is set for release on November 10.

She has also released ‘…Ready for It?’, which peaked at Number Seven in the UK charts.

Meanwhile, Zayn Malik recently praised Swift after the pair joined forces on ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’, taken from the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack.

Malik said: “I rate her as an artist, I think she’s cool, I think she’s successful, and I think she deserves her success because she’s worked hard.

“That’s just how I look at it. I did a song with her, it was fun, she was professional. She gets on with my girlfriend, they’re good friends. I don’t have a bad word to say about her. She’s cool.”