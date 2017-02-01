Watch Taylor Swift’s 2016 Grammy Awards speech voiced by young girls

Singer hit out at Kanye West at last year's ceremony

Taylor Swift‘s 2016 Grammy Awards speech has been turned into an advert for this year’s forthcoming ceremony.

The singer used the acceptance speech for her Album Of The Year last year to hit back at Kanye West’s lyrics about her in his song ‘Famous’ which featured the lyrics: I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / I made that bitch famous.

At the time she said: “As the first woman to win Album Of The Year at the Grammys twice, I want to say to all the young women out there there are going to be people along the way who are going to try and undercut your success or take credit for your accomplishments or your fame.”

“But if you just focus on the work and you don’t let those people sidetrack you, someday when you get where you’re going you’ll look around and you will know that it was you and the people who love you that put you there. And that will be the greatest feeling in the world. Thank you for this moment.”

Now her words have been recited by a group of young girls in the 2017 Grammys ad, which you can watch below.

Meanwhile, Swift and Zayn Malik recently shared the video from their hit single ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’.

The song, which has so far peaked at Number 16 in the UK, is taken from the soundtrack to Fifty Shades Darker. The moody, dark and destructive promo clip shows the singers smashing up a hotel room.

They reportedly “set fire” to a £2,500-a-night hotel room in London during the shoot.

Meanwhile, an extended trailer for Fifty Shades Darker featuring ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ was recently released.

Fifty Shades Darker was originally set to be released worldwide on Valentine’s Day (February 14). But it will now be released four days before (February 10).