Taylor Swift has dropped the video for her new single, ‘Look What You Made Me Do’.

The full video was debuted last night at the MTV VMAs, after the lyric video managed to break the record for the most plays in one day on Friday.

The video was directed by Joseph Kahn and features the broadway icon Todrick Hall as a backup dancer. Hall, like the other dancers, wears an ‘I <3 TS’ t-shirt in reference to the one Tom Hiddleston was seen wearing whilst he and Taylor were dating. Watch the full video below:

At the end of the video, fourteen different ‘Taylors’ (costumes and video looks the singer has adopted at various times), argue and throw insults at each other, echoing criticism that has been directed at Swift in the past. One of the Taylors also quotes Kim Kardashian, saying, “There she goes, playing the victim again,” before another Taylor in a long fur coat films the argument, saying she’s “getting receipts”. Kardashian has banned snake emojis from her Instagram.

Prior to the video being aired, Beyoncé fans raised concerns that the ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ video was copying imagery from ‘Formation’. Kahn has since denied the claims.

‘Look What You Made Me Do’ will feature on Swift’s new album, ‘Reputation’, out November 10.