Watch The Magic Gang’s new video for ‘How Can I Compete’

It's taken from the Brighton band's upcoming release 'EP Three'.

The Magic Gang have shared their new video for ‘How Can I Compete’.

The video, partly inspired by Supergrass, The Monkees and The Clean, was shot in around the band’s hometown of Brighton with award-winning music video director Rafe Jennings. Watch first on NME below.

‘How Can I Compete’ is taken from the band’s upcoming ‘EP Three’, which will be released digitally on March 24 and on 12″ vinyl on April 28. It will be the band’s first release on YALA! Records, the new label co-founded by The Maccabees’ Felix White.

It follows on from the band’s previous two EPs ‘The Magic Gang EP’ and ‘The Second EP From’. The band are due to support Circa Waves on their UK tour before beginning a tour of their own. Check out their full list of headline dates below.

April:

28th – Newcastle, Hit The North

29th – Leeds, Live At Leeds

May:

1st – Sheffield, The Leadmill

2nd – Manchester, Sound Control Basement

3rd – Stoke, The Sugarmill

4th – Leicester, O2 Academy 2

5th – Birmingham, O2 Academy 2

6th – Norwich, Waterfront Studio

8th – Cambridge, Portland Arms

9th – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

10th – Oxford, O2 Academy 2

11th – St. Albans, The Horn

12th – London, Heaven

19th – Brighton, The Great Escape (Horatios)

27th – Liverpool, Liverpool Sound City