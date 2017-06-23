Watch The National debut four new songs at Paris gig

They're also performing at Glastonbury tomorrow night (June 24).

The National have performed four new songs from their upcoming album at an intimate gig in Paris.

The band debuted the songs ‘Nobody Else Will Be There’, ‘Guilty Party’, ‘Carin At The Liquor Store’ and title track ’Sleep Well Beast’ during their Pitchfork Live set in the French capital last night (June 22). They also played the album’s lead single ‘The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness’.

Watch the live debuts in Pitchfork’s video below. The four new songs appear at 4m50, 25m20, 37m20 and 50m into the video. ‘The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness’ is played 20m50 into the video.

The Matt Berninger-led five-piece are preparing to release their seventh album, ‘Sleep Well Beast’, on September 8.

The frontman hinted last year that the album contains a “very dark” sound that may surprise some fans, while the tracklist features the song ‘Turtleneck’, which was debuted at an anti-Trump show last year.

See the full tracklist for ‘Sleep Well Beast’ below.

Nobody Else Will Be There Day I Die Walk It Back The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness Born to Beg Turtleneck Empire Line I’ll Still Destroy You Guilty Party Carin at the Liquor Store Dark Side of the Gym Sleep Well Beast

The band are due to perform on Glastonbury‘s Pyramid Stage at 7.45pm on the Saturday of the festival – right before headliners Foo Fighters. The National have also announced a UK and Ireland tour for September. Check out the full list of dates below.

September 16 – Cork Opera House, Cork

September 17 – Vicar Street, Dublin

September 18 – Vicar Street, Dublin

September 20 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

September 21 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

September 22 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

September 23 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

September 25 – Eventim Hammersmith Apollo, London

September 26 – Eventim Hammersmith Apollo, London

September 27 – Eventim Hammersmith Apollo, London

September 28 – Eventim Hammersmith Apollo, London