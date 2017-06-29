Watch The National’s video for new song ‘Guilty Party’

It's the second song they've unveiled from new album 'Sleep Well Beast'.

Following yesterday’s teaser clip, The National have shared the video for their new song ‘Guilty Party’.

‘Guilty Party’ is the second track they’ve unveiled from “new album ‘Sleep Well Beast’, which drops on September 8. They’ve already trailed the LP with lead single ‘The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness’. Other songs from the album have been debuted at a recent live show.

Frontman Matt Berninger said last year that the album contains a “very dark” sound that may surprise some fans.

The band have also described ‘Sleep Well Beast’ as ‘wild and experimental’. Watch our video interview with the band below.

“I think we just stopped editing ourselves,” Matt Berninger explained. “We throw everything onto the table all of the time, then at the end of the process we flip the table over again. We’ve learned to destroy our stuff and throw it away and forget about it and move on and go to new stuff. We’ve become much more reckless. It’s been really liberating. We all have kids and stuff. They’re just rock songs, no one’s going to get hurt. We used to stress out about every little change and everyone would be very protective about little things. Now we’re less protective. We love the songs but we’re harsh on them.

Guitarist Aaron Dessner added: “We’re abusive with our songs, is what he’s trying to say.”

“There’s a lot more experimentation. There’s different sonic dimensions to it. You might recognise certain organic elements to the National but there’s a lot of other things going on. It took four years to make it, so it’s kind of wild in that sense. Sonically, it’s much more diverse.”

The National’s upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.

September 16 – Cork Opera House, Cork

September 17 – Vicar Street, Dublin

September 18 – Vicar Street, Dublin

September 20 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

September 21 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

September 22 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

September 23 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

September 25 – Eventim Hammersmith Apollo, London

September 26 – Eventim Hammersmith Apollo, London

September 27 – Eventim Hammersmith Apollo, London

September 28 – Eventim Hammersmith Apollo, London