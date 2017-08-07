Watch the video for new Gorillaz single ‘Strobelight’

It's living up to that title...

Gorillaz have shared the new video for ‘Strobelight’, the latest single to be taken from their fifth album ‘Humanz’. Watch it below.

In the video, the cartoon band are seen living it up in a London nightclub, with each member gradually appearing inside the futuristic club – which is decked out with neon cubes and what is eventually revealed to be a spinning dance floor.

It also features a cameo from Savages singer Jehnny Beth.

Later this month, producer Kaytranada will also provide his own unique on the track, with a remix set to be released on Friday 18 August.

After triumphing at Demon Dayz festival, which was held at Margate’s Dreamland earlier this year, Gorillaz will return to the UK in November & December this year for a huge tour.

They’ll be taking in shows in Brighton, Glasgow, Manchester, and Birmingham, before finishing with two dates at London’s O2 Arena on December 4 & 5.

Gorillaz co-founder Jamie Hewlett also admitted that he and Damon Albarn may be getting “too old” to continue with the band.

Speaking earlier this year, the 49-year-old admitted: “We will be 50, we can’t continue doing this thing seriously for very long. Can you imagine the kids in 20 years when they discover that Gorillaz is hiding two senile old 70-year-olds?”