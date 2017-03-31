Watch the dramatic video for Kendrick Lamar’s new song ‘Humble’

Fans are hoping his new album to drop next Friday (April 7).

Kendrick Lamar has shared a new song and video called ‘Humble’.

At one point, the video shows the rapper with his head on fire. In other scenes, he wears a Pope’s gown and references Da Vinci’s The Last Supper. Watch below.

The Compton rapper is expected to release the follow-up to 2015’s widely-acclaimed ‘To Pimp A Butterfly’ album on April 7. He hinted at that particular date in a lyric on last week’s stunning comeback track ‘The Heart Part 4’: “You know what time it is, ante up, this is in forever / Y’all got ’til April the 7th to get y’all shit together“.

Earlier this month, Lamar said that he was working on a “very urgent” new album. The rapper explained that he wants to return to “addressing the problem” the way he did on ‘To Pimp A Butterfly’.

“I think now, how wayward things have gone within the past few months, my focus is ultimately going back to my community and the other communities around the world where they’re doing the groundwork,” Lamar told The New York Times.

“‘To Pimp a Butterfly’ was addressing the problem,” he continued. “I’m in a space now where I’m not addressing the problem anymore. We’re in a time where we exclude one major component out of this whole thing called life: God. Nobody speaks on it because it’s almost in conflict with what’s going on in the world when you talk about politics and government and the system.”