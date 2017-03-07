Watch The xx pay tribute to London in ‘Say Something Loving’ video

Taken from their third album 'I See You'

The xx have shared their video for track ‘Say Something Loving’.

The song is lifted from the band’s third album ‘I See You’, which went to number one in January.

This new clip is directed by Alasdair McLellan and splices footage of the band performing in a blue room with scenes from London hot spots.

“We wanted to celebrate our home town and revisit some of the places that reminds us of our friendship when we were growing up,” the band say.

Watch beneath:

The xx recently admitted that Jamie xx’s recent album and live DJ shows inspired their new record ‘I See You’.

Speaking on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show Romy Madley Croft and Oliver Sim also said they were thankful that he produced the record because it gave them chance to “live” again.

“Going to Jamie’s shows definitely lit a fire under us,” Sim said. “We wanted to be up there. We were so proud of Jamie but we were like ‘We want this again’. It drove us to work on the songs that we had to make sure that they were the best songs they could be.”

Croft added: “Whilst we had some time off making this album, I’m grateful for Jamie making this album because it gave Oliver and I some time to live.”

The xx are currently on tour and will play the following dates:

London O2 Academy Brixton (March 8-11, 13-15)

Cardiff Motorpoint Arena (March 17)