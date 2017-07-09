Watch Tinie Tempah make a surprise appearance at Wireless Festival

The star dropped by Finsbury Park earlier today (July 9) to perform with one of the festival's billed acts

Tinie Tempah made a surprise appearance at Wireless Festival earlier today (July 9).

The London weekender is held in Finsbury Park. Tempah appeared at its third day, which is due to be headlined by The Weeknd. Skepta and Chance The Rapper also headlined the 2017 edition of the festival.

Tempah joined Wizkid, who has previously collaborated with Chris Brown and Drake, on stage this afternoon. The Nigerian singer recently appeared on Tempah’s single ‘Mamacita’, which was one of two tracks the pair performed together.

They also ran through a rendition of Tempah’s hit ‘Pass Out’. You can watch footage of their joint performance below.

Meanwhile, footage of a mosh pit at a Tinie Tempah gig went viral online earlier this year.

The British rapper/singer was playing a set at Landstreff Stavanger festival in Norway at the weekend when a massive mosh pit formed in the crowd.

Sharing footage online, Tempah wrote: “Holy moly… I feel sorry for the girl in the middle.”

Watch beneath:

Holy Moly. #YOUTHOUTNOW I feel sorry for the girl in the middle. 📹 @djcharlesy A post shared by Tinie Tempah (@tiniegram) on May 6, 2017 at 10:58am PDT

Earlier this year, Tempah elaborated on his busy work ethic in an interview with NME.

“It’s glamorous, yes! Get over it! I work hard, I work so hard,” he said. “Every time you see me in any of those [Instagram] pictures, I’m working. When I was in Milan, I was there working. If I’m on a jet, it’s work. If I’m in Vegas, I’m working. If I’m in LA, I’m working. If I’m in New York, I’m working. If I’m in Ibiza, I’m very much working. So it looks glamorous, but I’m working hard for everything that I get.

“I’m showing young people, the uninvited, that you can be proud and have a glamorous life and you can earn it. Anything is possible.”