Watch Todd Rundgren join The Lemon Twigs on stage at Coachella

The New York band praised the musician ahead of his cameo appearance

New York duo The Lemon Twigs were joined by a special guest as they made their debut appearance at Coachella yesterday (April 14).

Michael and Brian D’Addario, who are signed to indie label 4AD and released debut album ‘Do Hollywood‘ last year, invited Todd Rundgren to the stage at the Californian festival.

The musician joined them to perform a cover of his own ‘Couldn’t I Just Tell You’, taken from his 1972 album ‘Something/Anything’. Michael called Rundgren “one of our favourite guitarists of all time” as he walked on to the stage.

Watch footage of the performance below, via Brooklyn Vegan.

#TheLemonTwigs at #Coachella. Amazing! And holy shit, #ToddRundgren came out for the last song! A post shared by A Music Blog, Yea? (@amusicblogyea) on Apr 14, 2017 at 3:18pm PDT

#ToddRundgren joins the #LemonTwigs at #coachella!! #toddisgod A post shared by Lyndsey Parker (@lyndseyparker) on Apr 14, 2017 at 3:33pm PDT

Rundgren previously joined the duo – who are joined by a bassist and drummer live – on stage on Thursday night in Pomona, California.

Coachella continues today with performances from Lady Gaga, Bon Iver, Future, Bastille, Gucci Mane, Two Door Cinema Club, Warpaint, Swet Shop Boys and more.

The festival kicked off yesterday with a headline performance from Radiohead, which was littered with technical difficulties. The xx also played, bringing a drone display with them, while Mac DeMarco, Crystal Castles and Empire Of The Sun were amongst other artists on the bill.

The Lemon Twigs played:

‘I Wanna Prove To You’

‘Haroomata’

‘Why Didn’t You Say That’

‘These Words’

‘Night Song’

‘Baby Baby’

‘As Long As We’re Together’

‘Queen Of My School’

‘Couldn’t I Just Tell You’