Watch Tom DeLonge accept an award for UFO Researcher Of The Year

Ex Blink-182 frontman says people thought he was 'crazy'

Ex Blink-182 member Tom DeLonge has been named UFO Researcher Of The Year. Watch him accept the award in the video below.

Last year, emails leaked via Wikileaks showed DeLonge had been in conversation with Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta on the matter of UFOs. The musician interviewed Podesta last year for a potential documentary. DeLonge later said he believed the leak would help him prove that UFOs are real.

DeLonge has now been awarded the UFO Researcher Of The Year accolade by UFO website/YouTube channel Open Minds TV.

“Thank you for acknowledging some of the hard work I’ve been putting in to some subject matter that concerns us all and that you’re passionate about, just like I,” he says in his acceptance video.

“It’s been a crazy whirlwind of a year or two. There’s a lot that I can’t say but some that I can. I’m so appreciative that I’ve been acknowledged for this stuff but I’m not done. I’m just like you guys. I spent 20 years up all night, reading about Roswell, Dulce, Serpo, Churchill, the crashes here, Nazis building craft there, Antarctica, what’s on Mars, what’s on the back of the moon, anomalous structures. I mean, I’ve done it all. I know it all.”

“I kind of use some of my notoriety to do something pretty ambitious and it worked,” he adds, saying that “a lot of people doubted” him and “thought it was crazy” that a musician would be in talks about UFOs with influential figures.

DeLonge also teases an announcement in the “next 60 days”, saying he has some “big shit planned”.

“I need you guys to come along for the ride… If you come along for the ride, it’s going to be pretty fantastic,” he concludes.

Meanwhile, DeLonge is also set to direct a film about UFOs and skateboarding.