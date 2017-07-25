Watch the trailer for Black Sabbath film ‘The End Of The End’

The documentary captures the band's final show, which took place at Birmingham's Genting Arena earlier this year

The trailer for the Black Sabbath film The End Of The End has been released.

The iconic heavy metal band performed their last tour earlier this year and one of the gigs on the run forms the basis for the new documentary.

The End Of The End will feature live footage from Sabbath’s final show at Birmingham’s Genting Arena as well as behind-the-scenes clips and studio footage of the band playing songs that didn’t make the final setlist.

The film will be shown in 1500 cinemas around the world for one night only on September 28, as previously reported.

In a press release, the band said: “To bring it all back home after all these years was pretty special. It was so hard to say goodbye to the fans who have been incredibly loyal to us through the years.

“We never dreamed in the early days that we’d be here 49 years later doing our last show on our home turf.”

Frontman Ozzy Osbourne added: “What a journey we’ve all had. It’s fucking amazing.”

The End Of The End was directed by Dick Carruthers, who also directed Led Zeppelin‘s Celebration Day. You can watch the trailer above via Team Rock and find out where the film is showing, and how to buy tickets on the official website.