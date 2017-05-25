Watch Twenty One Pilots frontman Tyler Joseph fall off top of piano on stage – and keep performing

Ouch...

Twenty One Pilots enjoyed an eventful set at the recent Hangout Festival – when frontman Tyler Joseph suffered a nasty spill from the top of a piano. Watch footage of the incident below.

The band were performing at the Alabama festival in the US last weekend, when during their set Joseph attempted his infamous acrobatics when he ran up to a piano. He made a fair bit of air when slipped from the top – but still continued to perform anyway.

Back in November, the band played their biggest ever UK headline shows to date with two sold-out nights at London’s Alexandra Palace.

The band are usually much less accident prone. Reviewing their acrobatic skills from the London show, we wrote: “The duo’s energy was palpable with Tyler bouncing around the stage throughout the Pilots’ staggering 105 minute set.

“The biggest cheer of the night, though, was reserved for the moment when Josh joined his bandmate on top of the piano during ‘Holding On To You’ then leapt right off it with an impressive blink-and-you’ll-miss-it backflip. We wouldn’t recommend trying it yourself.

“Not content with lying on his back and letting the masses float him wherever they pleased, Twenty One Pilots’ Josh Dun took his drums with him, venturing into the crowd at the beginning of ‘Ride’ and playing from there instead. Imagine being the ones having to hold him up. Tough work.”

Their US festival tour continues.