Watch the unboxing of David Bowie’s ‘BOWPROMO’

The reissue of Bowie’s 1971 demo is one of two released for Record Store Day

Among the best offerings this Record Store Day are the pair of David Bowie re-releases.

There’s a reissue of live album ‘Cracked Actor’, recorded in Los Angeles in 1974, and ‘BOWPROMO’, a re-release of the late star’s 1971 demo featuring a demo of ‘Oh! You Pretty Things’, a video of which being unboxed can be seen below.

The album is a recreation of one of the 500 promo LPs Bowie’s manager, Tony Defries, had pressed to secure Bowie and fellow Mainman artist Dana Gillespie a record deal. The resulting album featured seven Bowie songs on Side A, and five by Gillespie on Side B.

It came in generic white outer and inner sleeves, and had no printed labels so its matrix number (BOWPROMO 1A-1/1B-1) is the only way to safely identify it. Should you have one of the originals, expect it to fetch a fair amount more than the £49.99 Rough Trade West currently have it listed for. An original sold on eBay earlier this for £1,250.

There’ll be 15,000 of the new version made for sale around the world, with 5,000 available in the UK. The new record is one-sided – it doesn’t feature the Dana Gillespie songs with the B side left blank.

The tracklisting is as follows:

SIDE A: