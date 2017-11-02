Watch Vic Mensa cover Radiohead’s ‘Karma Police’

The rapper covered the track on BBC Radio 1's Piano Sessions.

Vic Mensa covered the Radiohead classic ‘Karma Police’ on BBC Radio 1 yesterday (November 1).

The Chicago rapper sung his version of the ‘OK Computer’ track on Huw Stephen‘s show, during the Piano Sessions segment, where acts perform stripped-back versions of their own and other artists’ songs.

Vic Mensa released his debut album ‘The Autobiography‘ on Jay-Z’s label Roc Nation, back in July.

Huw Stephens is on Radio 1 every Monday – Wednesday, from 10pm – 1am.

Back in July, Mensa spoke out about about rappers who abuse women and the way their behaviour is used as a “catalyst for success”, saying: “They’re not problematic artists, they’re cowards. That’s my issue, that we get into this place of confusing troubled and charismatic people with just cowards.”

Watch the interview here.

Meanwhile, Radiohead have announced plans to release a new songbook, featuring lyrics and chords for tracks from across the band’s whole career. It’s available for pre-order now.

Thom Yorke has also interviewed actor Benedict Cumberbatch for the latest issue of Interview magazine.

The stars and close friends discuss Cumberbatch’s new film ‘The Current War’, his experience teaching in a Tibetan monastery when he was 19, and how Radiohead’s latest album ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’ was written for car journey listening.

Recently, composer Hans Zimmer revealed how he was “starstruck” at meeting Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood when they collaborated on the ‘Blue Planet II’ soundtrack.