Watch Victoria Beckham join Mel C for mini-Spice Girls reunion

Both members have ruled themselves out of a mooted full-band reunion.

Two members of the Spice Girls came together on-stage over the weekend for a mini-reunion.

While Melanie C was performing at Victoria and David Beckham’s New Year’s Eve party in the Maldives, she managed to coax the fashion designer formerly known as Posh Spice on-stage during her rendition of the group’s classic hit ‘2 Become 1’.

Beckham proceeded to harmonise with Melanie C on the song, which was the UK’s Christmas Number One in 1996. Watch footage of their mini-reunion shared on social media below.

Neither Melanie C nor Victoria Beckham will be taking part in a mooted Spice Girls reunion proposed by fellow band members Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Melanie B. Last year Melanie C explained why she opted out, saying: “Something didn’t feel quite right and I had to follow my gut.”

A new song from the group’s three remaining members – now calling themselves GEM – has since leaked online.

Melanie C has also revealed recently that she developed from an eating disorder during the group’s ’90s heyday.

Meanwhile, Victoria Beckham was made an OBE in the New Year’s Honours list for services to fashion and charity. Last year her shelved hip-hop album from 2003 leaked online.