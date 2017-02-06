Watch video appearing to show that Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl ‘jump’ was staged

The opening sequence appears to have been pre-recorded

At the start of her Super Bowl half-time show last night (February 5), Lady Gaga was shown jumping from the roof of the stadium. Now footage appears to reveal that the stunt was staged and the singer’s opening sequence pre-recorded.

Gaga’s 13-minute Super Bowl halftime show performance featured acrobatics, costume changes and hits including ‘Poker Face’, ‘The Edge Of Glory’ and ‘Telephone’.

It kicked off with Gaga appearing to be stood on top of the NRG Stadium in Houston, with the star delivering a soulful rendition of famous American folk song ‘This Land Is Your Land’, backed by hundreds of red, white and blue drones floating behind her. Reiterating the motto of “liberty and justice for all”, Gaga then appeared to star-jump from the roof of the stadium.

However, fan-shot footage now appears to show that the opening was pre-recorded and that the live performance began with Gaga suspended halfway down the stadium. Watch in the Instagram video below.

Following her Super Bowl performance, Gaga has also announced a world tour. It will begin in Vancouver, Canada on August 1 and arrive in the UK in October for shows in London, Birmingham and Manchester. Check out her full list of UK dates below. Tickets for the UK dates go on sale this Friday (February 10).

London – The O2 (October 9)

Birmingham – Barclaycard Arena (15)

Manchester – Manchester Arena (17)

Gaga released fifth album ‘Joanne’, which features songwriting collaborations with Mark Ronson and Father John Misty, plus a duet with Florence Welch, in October.

